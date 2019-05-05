Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly appeared on Ring The Belle to look back at some of the memorable moments in her wrestling career and her storylines with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Kharma.

Back in 2011 at Hell in a Cell, Kelly dropped the Divas Championship to Beth Phoenix after holding it for 104 days. The next night on RAW, Kelly was told to go out and go off on Phoenix. Typically the smiley babyface, Kelly got to show another side of herself that night.

"That was the night after I lost the championship," Kelly recalled. "They told me to just go out there and let loose. 'Whatever you feel when you're out there, just do it.' And I did. No one had seen that side of me before. It was so great for the fans to see that side because usually, they see happy-go-lucky, always-smiling, never-mad Kelly Kelly. For them to see this moment, and for me to get to do this was amazing."

The feud was dropped shortly after that and Kelly said it was time for a change after the two had wrestled each other over the previous six month.

"I think we were just going in a different direction," Kelly said. "It had run its course. We have been wrestling against each other for the last six months."

In 2011, Kharma (aka Awesome Kong) began crashing different segments to take out the other women Superstars. In many of those segments, she would leave Kelly Kelly alone, usually just playing mind games with her.

Kharma had a short run with WWE as she would reveal she was pregnant and left WWE TV for awhile. Obviously the storyline never played out, which is something Kelly wished had happened.

"I actually had no idea," Kelly admitted. "I just remember every week, we would have this segment. She would pick girls apart, and it's always me left there. And her just giving me the eye and never really did anything. Just kind of messing with me. And I didn't really know what the point was. Like I didn't understand. It was like a big secret. Obviously, we didn't get to do anything with it and she had to leave. It would've been really cool to do something with her. Still curious. Sad that I didn't get to fully play that out."

You can check out Kelly Kelly's full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ring The Belle with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.