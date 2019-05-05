Ring of Honor has shared the news that Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein will be defending her title during the War of the Worlds tour.

Her opponent will be Stacy Shadows and the match will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Deltaplex on May 11.

This will be Klein's first defense since winning the title at Madison Square Garden at G1 Supercard from Mayu Iwatani.

Other matches for War of the Worlds In Grand Rapids include:

* Jay Lethal, ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and The Briscoes (Ten-Man Tag Team Bout)

* PCO vs. Mark Haskins (If PCO wins the World Championship in Toronto it will be an ROH World Championship Match)

* The Kingdom vs. ROH World and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo

* Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. PJ Black vs. Eli Isom (Four Corner Survival- Winner gets an ROH World Championship Opportunity)

* Clark Connors vs. Cheeseburger

* The Bouncers vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Below is a Tweet from Women of Honor about the Match: