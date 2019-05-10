Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske spoke with Kenny Dykstra on WrestleMania Weekend at WrestleCon in Manhattan to discuss getting into the wrestling business at a young age, his reaction to the formation of the Spirit Squad, and how things ended with his two runs in WWE.

Dykstra spoke about joining up with WWE at only 16 years old.

"Yes, I worked for WWE from 16 to 24, I was a junior in high school until I was 24," Dykstra said. "I started at 13 overall, now I'm 33. 20 years doing anything is a long time. I honestly love this business more than the business loves me, at times. I accept that and it is what it is."

While the Spirit Squad will remain one of the more unique stables in WWE history, Dykstra said he initially thought the idea was a joke, but Vince McMahon wasn't joking around.

"It was really cool, it was different," Dykstra responded. "Vince brought us into his office and said, 'I want five male cheerleaders' and I thought it was a joke at first because growing up I've always been an athlete. I was touring with them before the Spirit Squad as Ken Doane, just doing my own thing, and I thought, 'There's no way that's what they want me to do.' But lo and behold, that's what they want, so you just do what they want and make it work. It's different, over-the-top, it's not going to be duplicated because we're going to know where you got it."

After the Spirit Squad was broken up in 2006, Dykstra went back to singles competition for WWE and remained with the company until November of 2008 when he was released. Then in 2016, Dykstra and another Spirit Squad member, Mikey, were called back to WWE for a short story with fellow ex-Spirit Squad member, Dolph Ziggler. Dykstra gave his thoughts on how things ended with WWE on both occasions.

"I don't know, I don't really make the decisions, I just know that they stopped calling, "Dykstra recalled. "The first time, I don't know, I'm sure there are a lot of stories out there to what could or would have happened. The second time they called out us out of nowhere and then after nine weeks they stopped calling."

You can check out Wrestling Inc.'s full, exclusive interview with Kenny Dykstra in the video above.