Tonight Kenny Omega showed up at a Southern Honor Wrestling event and attacked Chris Jericho.

As it was already announced long before, the two will be having a match against each other at All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing PPV.

That match won't be the first time that they have faced each other. The two battled it out at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12, where Chris Jericho lost to Kenny Omega.

Double Or Nothing will be taking place on Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is video footage of the attack that a Twitter user shared:

KENNY OMEGA JUST APPEARED TO ATTACK JERICHO AT @SHonorWrestling !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aDiyv7RQwO — MARK E. XTREME (@OYMShow) May 4, 2019



