When you have monikers such as 'The Best Bout Machine', 'Seven Star Express' and reigning top wrestler in the world according to many rankings, it can be hard for a performer to keep raising the bar. However, Kenny Omega keeps doing it and is changing the world while doing so.

Omega spoke with Alicia Atout following Double or Nothing last weekend. One of the four AEW Executive Vice Presidents spoke about his match with Chris Jericho, the title picture and the future of the upstart company. Following the loss to Jericho, Omega had some perspective on the match and event as a whole.

"As a whole, I feel pretty fulfilled, we made an impact on the wrestling world,' Omega stated. "But I feel like it was at my expense a little. I was put through the wringer, I was left lying, my nose doesn't feel the same, my body doesn't feel the same. When I woke up this morning I felt, aside from being tired and sore, I felt that this is going to be the start of something beautiful."

For many, it was a foregone conclusion that Omega would beat Jericho. Duplicating the result of their match at Wrestle Kingdom in 2018. However, Omega feels that there would have been a stagnant feeling had he won. And, there is a silver lining to him losing.

"If I would have won, I feel like I might have gotten that feeling of complacency," said Omega. "Like, I'm right back where I used to be. Now I know what I need to do to take the next step. Things are going to get interesting this way I think. A world where Kenny Omega is champion? Yeah, that's interesting. But, we have Hangman in line now for a shot at the belt, he deserves it and I support him in that pursuit."

Next for Omega and AEW is Fyter Fest at CEO in Daytona Beach. Last year Omega spearheaded NJPW to get involved at the event. Being an avid gamer, this gives Omega the opportunity to combine his two passions, wrestling, and gaming. It also will allow AEW to be showcased.

"It's going to be great to be back at CEO, in Daytona Beach," explained Omega. "You want to see a fun wrestling show, a show where every single match has a purpose, every single match leaves you wanting more and an extension of the style that we want to show wrestling fans around the world."

Juggling two positions within AEW can be hard. But for Omega, he has two focuses as a wrestler. First to avenge the loss to Jericho. But he issued a prophetic warning to the legendary superstar.

"Jericho, what we have is not over. You got Hangman, he is young, up and coming, and once he heals that knee up, he is going to be 100 percent. I don't know if Jericho can handle him in his current state."

Following his loss to Jericho, Omega was attacked by the debuting Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). Omega wants a shot at Moxley and is putting a lot of pressure on himself to perform.

"Now, I can get my hands on a guy like Moxley. Now that he is apart of us and I get to get the first crack at him, I feel that's in my wheelhouse as well. It will be just as exciting for me as it is the fans. Now, I really have something to train for. Because I can't lose to a guy that came from that place. There is a little bit of pride on the line."

To view the full interview, check out the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Alicia Atout with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

