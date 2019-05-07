Kevin Owens recently spoke with The Wrap and said he would've done his recent heel turn differently.

As we've noted, Owens turned heel on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and The New Day after being an honorary member of the group for just one week due to Big E being on the shelf with an injury. The quick turn was fast-tracked because Daniel Bryan suffered an undisclosed injury in his WrestleMania 35 title loss to Kofi, which put him out of action for a few weeks and left Kofi in need of a challenger for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Bryan just returned this week but Owens has been feuding with Kofi for the lead-up to the May 19 pay-per-view.

Owens said he would have stayed with The New Day for a little while longer, but once he made the turn he knew it was the right time and place.

"I wish I would have been able to stay on the other side of the fence a little longer, to be honest," Owens said. "I don't think anybody's really seen me as a babyface ever, or, like, the way that I envision myself being. I don't think people have any idea what I can do on the other side. But, you know, what's done is done.

"If I'm gonna speak candidly about it, I would have done it differently. I would have turned on Kofi differently at a different time. I ended up being wrong because once I did it, I knew that was the right time and place."

Many fans knew the turn was coming eventually but Owens believes no one saw it coming that night. He said, "I doubt that they saw it coming that night."

Owens also said the quick heel turn was "very effective" for the storyline between he and Kofi.

"What really made it more effective is how much people like Kofi," he added.