WWE announced Kevin Owens will be on this Tuesday's SmackDown to respond to last week's attack by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Owens would be forced to bail through the crowd after Kingston's attack, closing out last week's show. The two will meet for the title at WWE Money in the Bank on May 19.

Also announced was Ember Moon, Bayley, and Carmella vs. Mandy Rose, Charlotte, and Sonya Deville.

Below is the updated lineup for the show.

* Shane McMahon will crown new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

* Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs. Ali

* Kevin Owens addresses Kofi Kingston

* Bayley, Ember Moon, Carmella vs. Charlotte, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville