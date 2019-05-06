UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a quiet and slow start to 2019. But according to his manager, that is about to change starting in late-summer.

Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN that Nurmagomedov is looking to defend his title twice yet this year with the hope that a fight vs. retired Georges St-Pierre can be arranged by early-2020.

"He said he wants to fight September 7 and again in December," Abdelaziz said. "And if Georges St-Pierre can figure things out with the UFC by April, that's the deal. He would like that fight in April."

The September date would line up with the UFC's planned return to Abu Dhabib, with Nurmagomedov likely to face interim champion Dustin Poirier to unify the titles. As for the December date, Team Khabib would need to see Conor McGregor fight - and win - before they are willing to grant him another bout.

"To be honest, Conor is going to have to go out there and fight somebody like Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson or 'Cowboy' (Donald Cerrone)," Abdelaziz said. "He's not a worthy enough opponent right now. That's the feeling from all of us as a team."