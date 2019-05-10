- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Number One" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim.

- Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas Cone was one of the kids brought to work at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT for the recent "Bring Your Kid to Work Day" event, according to PWInsider. Nicholas, who teamed with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34 to capture the titles from The Bar, is the 11 year old son of WWE referee John Cone.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston got new ink on his legs after this week's WWE SmackDown, to show that he really can fly. The ink was done by Greg Mosier in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Kofi posted the following on the new ink.

He wrote, "Post #smackdown, I finally pulled the trigger on some ink that I've been wanting to get done for a while. Thank you Greg Mosier! Super cool dude and super talented! Follow him @garbxedge to see some incredible artwork. And if you're in the #Louisville area, check out @tattoomachinegun. Just over the bridge in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It's a fun spot with all types of collectibles!"