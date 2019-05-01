WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Express Sport and said he would be open to giving a title shot to Roman Reigns now that he is on the SmackDown brand.

"Absolutely," Kofi said when asked if Reigns deserves a shot. "I think Roman Reigns is an incredible talent, obviously he's been through so much. He's a fighter, a guy who has beaten leukaemia and now here he is. He's back for what he loves to do. I love everything about Roman Reigns. I'd love to mix it up with him at some point."

Kofi is scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens on May 19 at WWE Money In the Bank, but he's open to the match with Reigns after that.

Kofi continued "It would be great to have a little rivalry with Roman because him and I went at it a bit with The Shield vs The New Day. As far as one-on-one, we've never had that. So it would be something that the fans have never seen before and obviously he's, pun intended, a top dog.

"For me to go up there and be able to mix it up with who the people look at as one of the top dogs in the industry today I think it would be great. I think it would be great but only time will tell if that happens. I think I need to get through Kevin Owens first before I start thinking about other guys like Roman Reigns."