WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is currently on a four-day tour of Ghana. He presented a WWE Title belt to President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday.
This is Kofi's first trip to Ghana since 1993. He arrived in the capital of Accra on Thursday to a crowd of fans and members of the government's 2019 Year of Return Steering Committee. Kofi then visited the President at Jubilee House to present the WWE Title.
Kofi was also scheduled to visit the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, host a children's rally, visit the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and make other appearances. Kofi was also scheduled to visit Ejisu and Atwima Techiman, which are his paternal and maternal hometowns.
Below are a few shots from Kofi's trip, along with part 1 of WWE's Homecoming series for the WWE Champion:
'Winning WWE Championship was my dream' – @TrueKofi
