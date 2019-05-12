For a champion, the first twenty-four hours are a whirlwind. Stories have been written about champions not getting sleep and celebrating, sometimes for days on end. For WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, that was no exception following WrestleMania 35.

Kingston, who after 12 years with WWE, finally reached the top of the mountain by claiming the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at the 'showcase of the immortals'. Quickly, Kingston had to take the ball and run with it following his historic victory. In an interview with Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling, Kingston documented the whirlwind 24 hours that presided his victory.

"It's funny you should say that regarding the first 24 hours," Kingston stated. "I got an hour and a half of sleep, had media day with Becky Lynch. I came back had breakfast with my family."

During that breakfast with his family, Kingston realized what being the champion meant and the demands on his time and that plans could change at any minute.

"During that (breakfast with his family), I had a phone call that said AJ Styles was injured and unable to do his VIP Signing at Axxess," Kingston explained. "So, I had to leave breakfast with my family, go immediately to Axxess and have a two-hour signing. Finally came back, I thought I would be able to get some sleep and then my high school wrestling coach called and said someone from the Boston Globe wanted to do an interview with me. I did the interview and in the middle of doing the interview, I got a text from our talent relations team asking me to call them back and after the interview I did. They told me I was needed for Raw. I said okay let me try and get some sleep. I laid down for about 20 minutes and the called back and said I was needed right now. So, I went to the Barclays Center for Raw and had the match with (Seth) Rollins that ended up being a tag match against the Bar. And then we had SmackDown the next day."

With such a chaotic 24 hours, Kingston did not get much sleep. But despite, the lack of sleep, Kingston is happy to be in the position he is currently in and understands the responsibility that comes with it.

"So that was the least amount of sleep I have had with the most amount to do," Kingston said. "Let alone the week before was just go, go, go. But, that is what we sign up for and that is why we do what we do. Be able to carry the ball and be able to fill in for people. That is what being a champion is all about. Being able to go out, despite the amount of rest you had, or despite the obstacles that may stand in your way. You still must go out there and be a champion. I'm glad to be in that position."

