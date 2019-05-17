WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske over WrestleMania weekend at WrestleCon in Manhattan. Ware spoke about who gave him the okay to use his bird, Frankie, once he got to WWE.

"I was already 'The Birdman,' but you know with just a little help from WWE and Vince McMahon, he was the one who gave me the okay to bring the bird in," Ware said. "It went over well and I'm so happy for the company that gave me the opportunity to share that gimmick of 'The Birdman' so I could share it all over the world."

From 1992 until 1993, Ware teamed up with Owen Hart in WWE to form the high-flying tag team, High Energy. Ware spoke highly of Owen and his entire family.

"What a great run that I had with Owen Hart, God bless his soul," Ware said. "To the Hart Family, my love goes out to Bret and the whole family. The whole family was great if you got to know the Harts, they were great people."

Ware was asked to reflect a bit on his career and he was extremely appreciative he was able to show off his abilities to fans around the world. More importantly though he felt like the young generation is ready to shine, just as long as the previous generation steps back.

"I just thank God I had the opportunity I got a chance to show the world of my talents and how talented I was back then," Ware responded. "I'm telling ya, I still feel good, I want to get in the ring and flap my wings. But I leave it to the young generation because it's their time to shine, it's their time to fly off the top rope, not the 'The Birdman.' I want to be that motivate to get them going, that's what I want to be.

"I love this business and I know that I have to step down so the young generation can step up and take my spot because I paid my dues. I did was I was supposed to have done. I'm really proud of myself, but I'm more proud of the young generation. All the legends: step back, and let the young generation step forward."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.