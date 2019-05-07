Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske talked to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle about his final WWE match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and if he was the right opponent for Angle. The Olympic gold medalist also spoke about if he'll ever wrestle down the road, like in a special one-off bout.

In regards to Corbin, Angle said he had hoped for a different final opponent, but felt like storyline wise it was the way to go since Angle decided to retire at WrestleMania, not giving many options for Vince McMahon.

"I don't think it's the match that I hoped for, I think it was the match that should have happened," Angle said. "Baron and I had been doing a program for a year now. I decided that I wanted to retire at WrestleMania, so I kind of put Vince McMahon in a position. What does he do? Does he go with Barcon Corbin—who I was supposed to go with—or do we change it up to John Cena, AJ Styles, or whoever else. It wasn't really anyone's fault, it was just the timing was Baron Corbin and it was the right decision."

Even though plenty of wrestlers have retirement matches, many of them end up coming back to the ring at some point down the line. Angle was asked if that was something he would consider doing. Angle noted unless it was something very specific that needed him in the ring, he's happy with his 45 years in amateur and pro wrestling.

"I don't plan on wrestling again," Angle admitted. "If something comes about, maybe my son, Jason Jordan, comes back and wants me to tag with him, maybe. But for the most part, I'm good. My body, I put it through hell the last twenty years. I know how I feel now and I know I want to have a quality of life after wrestling. Want to be able to play with my kids and hold them. I'm 50 years old, I've been wrestling amateur and pro for the last 45 years, so it's time for me to step down."

Angle's full interview with Wrestling Inc. was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. The full audio can be found in the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Angle discusses if the length of his new contract with WWE, becoming a producer for the company, his King of the Ring match with Shane McMahon, how the milk truck idea happened with, walking away from wrestling and more.

