- Above is the 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder match (for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship) featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Neville, and Kane. Near the end of the match, Neville and Sheamus battled at the top of the ladder until Sheamus yanked him off the top by his hair and grabbed the briefcase.

- While touring overseas with WWE, Lacey Evans had some words for her upcoming opponent at next Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"Let me guess, you want to know what I think about Becky Lynch?" Evans asked. "Let me reiterate what she already knows. One women's right at Money in the Bank and Becky Two-Belts is done. I've already knocked her down one time, I can do it again. And heck, in less than two weeks she will become Becky No-Belts."

She may be at #WWEMarseille, but @LaceyEvansWWE has her sights set on @BeckyLynchWWE at #MITB, and she's not holding back her words! pic.twitter.com/52CUBTC5k1 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2019

- The banter between Zelina Vega and Carmella continued on Twitter today when Vega thought she and Andrade would make the perfect WWE Mixed Tag Team Champions. Carmella reminded her that she and R-Truth are the current champs, thanks to the Mixed Match Challenge. After Vega told off Carmella for being on her page, she also noticed Carmella's laugh is very similar to the cartoon character, Nemo. Carmella responded, "Nemo is the cutest! I'm not ashamed of my laugh. I like it! At least I'm happy. You should try it sometime."

It's called Mixed Match Challenge.... @RonKillings and I are the reigning MMC champions... yano, the same team that beat y'all last night in Helsinki and about to do the same tonight in Stockholm. See ya there babe! ?? https://t.co/94yzQkMWPM — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 11, 2019

Yo first of all, ain't nobody talking to ur stupid head stop stalking my page

#2: I ????don't ????see ????no ????titles ????around ????your waist!

#3: Y'all stay cheating, tonight will be different.. see you there "babe" / "siiiiiiis" ?? witcho fake ahh



Y'all really trying me today. https://t.co/NSjKsbdOW0 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019

Oh and one more thing @CarmellaWWE , I used to think that your laugh was really annoying but now I see that your Nemo impression is just spot on: pic.twitter.com/hHaaTlnnGn — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019