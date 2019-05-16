Lana recently spoke with Express UK and said she agrees with WWE fans who say husband Rusev is overlooked.

Lana also agreed with fans who say Rusev deserves many more world title shots than he's received, like the WWE Title shot from then-champion AJ Styles at Extreme Rules 2018, the one he's had in 6 years of being with the company.

"I mean, Rusev should get more title opportunities," she said. "He should be champion, that's just the bottom line. He's been there six years and he's had one title opportunity, I had three. I'm not the Super Athlete, my first Singles Match was for the title.

"There's no question if Rusev should be champion. That's just a given, it's true, we all know that he's the best and #1."

Rusev also spoke with Express and claimed that almost the entire WWE roster feels underestimated because they are all very passionate and talented. It was noted that it's up to every Superstar to figure out how to stick out because there are only a few titles for a large roster.

"It's not just us, 99.9 per cent of the roster feels overlooked because we're all so good and we're all so passionate," Rusev said. "Everybody wants to be a champion and everybody can be a champion because we're that good. It's just that there's only so many titles. You gotta find what sticks out, you gotta be different.

"It doesn't matter if [we hear] Rusev Day or Lana Day chants or whatever it is, the most hyped thing doesn't make you a champion. There's so many moving parts to become a champion, it's beyond my head. Only Vince McMahon knows these things."