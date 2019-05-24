- WWE posted this video of young fans doing Superstar impersonations during a commercial break at this week's WWE RAW. Sarah Schreiber led the contest with a Lacey Evans impersonation getting the win.

- WWE stock was down 1.00% today, closing at $75.87 per share. Today's high was $77.64 and the low was $75.55.

- Mandy Rose made the cover of the latest edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. She posted the cover on Twitter, as seen below.

Rose wrote, "Blessed and honored to be on the cover of this months @muscleandfitnesshers Mag! Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!"