- WWE posted this video of young fans doing Superstar impersonations during a commercial break at this week's WWE RAW. Sarah Schreiber led the contest with a Lacey Evans impersonation getting the win.
- WWE stock was down 1.00% today, closing at $75.87 per share. Today's high was $77.64 and the low was $75.55.
- Mandy Rose made the cover of the latest edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. She posted the cover on Twitter, as seen below.
Rose wrote, "Blessed and honored to be on the cover of this months @muscleandfitnesshers Mag! Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!"
Blessed and honored to be on the cover of this months @muscleandfitnesshers Mag! ??????????? Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen!????????@limitless— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 24, 2019
Photographer: @perbernalphoto
Glam: @bfabulous1
Hair: @bellamihair #5thcover #covermodel #mandyrose #GodsGreatestCreation pic.twitter.com/S01h0sDvYr