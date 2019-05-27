Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today and fueled speculation on when the WWE contracts for she and husband Mike Kanellis will expire.

She wrote, "Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying..."

Kanellis then responded to a fan and said she was referring to their gym memberships.

"Our gym memberships...," she added.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Maria was actually referring to their WWE contracts in the first tweet. There's no word yet on if they will re-sign, but the two have been used more on WWE 205 Live as of late.

Mike and Maria debuted as a couple for WWE on June 18, 2017 at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. If the report from PWInsider is correct, it looks like they may have signed two-year deals. It was reported back in January of this year that they had requested their WWE releases, but that was never confirmed and they have received more TV time in recent months. It's interesting that the deals are still set to expire as WWE has been trying to re-sign talents to new deals ahead of when they expire.