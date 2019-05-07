- Brody King will be heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the next few weeks. The Villian Enterprises member was announced for the undercards of the entirety of the Best of the Super Juniors. His opponents have yet to be determined.

- Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to face off against Bullet Club leader Jay White in the co-main event of the Best of the Super Juniors finals inside Sumo Hall on June 5th. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the match following Tanahashi's return to the ring following surgery on his elbow. White defeated Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka back in February for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

- It was announced that Taichi will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii and Dominion. This is Taichi's first defense of the title since beating Jeff Cobb for it at Wrestling Dontaku. Following a backstage confrontation, Ishii was announced as the next challenger.

Here is the updated lineup for Dominion, set for June 9 inside Osaka-jo Hall:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. Chris Jericho - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. Tetsuya Naito - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Taichi (c) v. Tomohiro Ishii - NEVER Openweight Championship