As announced on last night's Wrestling Inc. Podcast and the Orlando Sentinel, Matt Morgan was voted in unanimously by the Seminole County municipality to become the new mayor of Longwood, Florida. Morgan was elected to Longwood's commission in November of 2017.

Last night's podcast kicked off with Morgan making the announcement, saying it was something he worked very hard for.

"I just got out of my Longwood City Commission meeting where your boy here at Wrestling Inc. was just voted in as the brand new mayor of Longwood," Morgan said. "I'm very excited, fought very hard for it. Worked very hard for it. The way it works in Longwood our mayor is decided amongst our fellow commissioners. We have five that make all the decisions in Longwood and I'm one of those commissioners.

"Each year the mayorship comes up and you could vote amongst each commissioner who you want to elect, or stay with the same mayor. We had an amazing mayor before me, Ben Paris, who's done amazing work here, but to get the unanimous five to nothing vote for mayor in just my first year and a half, my first term is insanity. Something I never fathomed."

Morgan is former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and worked in WWE from 2002 until 2005. We send our congratulations to Mayor Morgan!

You can check out his comments and all of last night's Wrestling Inc. Podcast in the video below.