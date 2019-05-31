- The WWE 24 special on Ronda Rousey will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview clip with Rousey training in her own personal wrestling ring at home in California. The one-hour documentary will focus on Rousey's RAW Women's Title run leading up to WrestleMania 35.

- Triple H will go live on Facebook for an interview with Cathy Kelley after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event goes off the air. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET.

- Matt Riddle took to Twitter this afternoon and said he will be at Monday's RAW in Austin, Texas to ruin Brock Lesnar's cash-in attempt on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

"I'll be there to ruin it bro, see you Monday at RAW," Riddle wrote on Twitter today.

As we've noted, Paul Heyman announced today that Lesnar has decided to cash in on Rollins during Monday's RAW episode at some point. Riddle has talked for months about how he wants to wrestle Lesnar and be the one to retire him.

