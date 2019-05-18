At last night's NXT live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Drew Gulak made an open challenge for the upcoming EVOLVE 131 event, which will be the EVOLVE/Dragon Gate USA's 10th anniversary. The show will take place at the 2300 Arena on July 13.

Almost immediately after making the challenge, Matt Riddle showed up via video to accept the challenge. The two were members of the Catch Point stable in EVOLVE. Riddle left EVOLVE in August of 2018 when he moved to NXT, Gulak last wrestled for the promotion in 2016.

In the video above, Riddle and Gulak met last February on an episode of NXT. Riddle won the match after forcing Gulak to tap out to the Bromission.