Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong is now official for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event.

The 25th NXT Takeover special takes place on Saturday, June 1 from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong