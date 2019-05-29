Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Matt Taven will face Jeff Cobb at Best in the World on June 28 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

A few weeks back, Cobb lost the ROH World TV Championship in a Four Corner Survival Match, although he wasn't pinned in the match. Cobb later challenged Taven for a shot at his title and Taven accepted.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido (ROH World TV Championship)