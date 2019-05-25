Mick Foley has made a proposal for anyone that donates $5,000 to the Squared Circle Sisters Fund for Ashley Massaro's daughter, Alexa. On May 16, Ashley Massaro passed away at age 39 in an apparent suicide by hanging.

As it was reported before, Gail Kim, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Shelly Martinez and several other women that worked with Massaro ( created the GoFundMe campaign for her daughter to help with her education costs.

Well Mick Foley, who has donated $5,000, tweeted about a proposal to help the campaign even farther. He tweeted: "If you donate $5,000 to the #SquaredCircleSisters fund for Ashley's daughter, I'll fly or drive anywhere in the US or Canada and watch Raw Smackdown or a PPV ...or AEW with you & 10 friends. No auction - if you donate 5K, I come over!"

So far the GoFundMe campaign has made $34,263, with the goal being $100,000. It was created earlier this week on May 22.

For those who are interested in donating to the campaign, can check it out here.

Below is Mick Foley's tweet: