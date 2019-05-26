- Above is a look at five things only WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has done in wrestling that no one else has. Some of the things include: Rollins is the only person to hold the US and WWE Title at the same time, he wrestled for a record one hour and five minutes on RAW, and he's the only to cash-in at WrestleMania.

- Target: NXT TakeOver will stream on the WWE Network this Wednesday at 7:30 pm ET. It will feature a special look at Adam Cole, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai, and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszer's road to NXT TakeOver: XXV.

- The Miz and Maryse had a party yesterday to find out if their second child would be a boy or girl. It looks like the happy couple will be having another girl on the way. Miz commented on Instagram, "If this isn't a picture of happiness I don't know what is. We've got a little girl on the way."