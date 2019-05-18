- Above, WWE did a four hour livestream yesterday of the 10 greatest Money in the Bank Ladder matches featuring John Cena, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and others.

- Miz's Dad (George Mizanin) did a run in during last night's Absolute Intense Wrestling Keep Their Heads Ringin' event in Cleveland, Ohio. Mizanin has appeared on WWE TV numerous times this year as part of The Miz and Shane McMahon's feud. Miz and Shane will meet again tomorrow at WWE Money in the Bank in a Steel Cage Match.

Miz's dad just did a shoot run in we are losing all control! pic.twitter.com/r9apybAEca — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) May 18, 2019

Miz's dad with the run in tonight! Thanks George! @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/3uaQigGpL3 — Dylan Postl (@wwehornswoggle) May 18, 2019

- RAW Announcer Renee Young looks to be taking a break from social media after say it's not for her any longer. Young wrote, "I feel like I'm in a good mood / life is nice and then I open social media. It's not for me anymore. We give people space in our heads that don't belong there."