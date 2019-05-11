Major League Wrestling announced tonight that former Impact and WWE star Austin Aries is joining the promotion. MLW shared the news on their official Twitter by sharing a GIF with the message that Aries would be coming soon.
While Austin Aries was with Impact, he was the Impact Grand Champion, a three-time Impact World Champion, and a six-time X Division Champion. He also won the tag team titles.
His one year stint in WWE included a run in both NXT and 205 Live.
You can read MLW's announcement below:
