In this episode we discuss exclusive news on Willie Mack signing a new contract with Impact Wrestling, Dean Ambrose returning to his old Jon Moxley name with a killer promo video, Goldberg returning to WWE for their next show in Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar retiring from MMA, Daniel Bryan being cleared to return to the ring, Kurt Angle signing a 5-year deal with WWE. Plus, Andy Malnoske's interview with Butterbean from WrestleCon.

- Sheamus will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 3117 South 2nd Street in Louisville, KY this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sheamus has not appeared on television since last month when he reportedly suffered a concussion during a match on SmackDown. You can check out which current top WWE stars are out due to injury and their expected returns in our "Injured List" section.

- Mojo Rawley debuted his new gimmick that he's been teasing for months on this week's episode of Main Event, as seen in the video below. Rawley had new music, and wore a shiny blue hoodie to the ring. He also had blue face paint on the right side of his face. He went on to defeat Heath Slater.