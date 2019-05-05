- The above video is a new WWE Top 10, which this one looks at superstars who got caught on camera.

- Soap Opera Vet Jennifer Pepperman recently won a Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series and plenty of WWE stars have been congratulating her. One, in particular, was Nia Jax who shared that Pepperman is a huge voice for them and was the main writer for the storyline between Alexa Bliss and her leading up to WrestleMania 34.

You can read Jax's full tweet below:

Yaaay! So well deserved! @JenPepperman this woman is a HUGE voice for us! Was the main writer for the storyline I did with @AlexaBliss_WWE leading up to Wrestlemania 34! Jen is so incredibly talented! I'm beyond happy for her ?? Yay PEPPERMAN!!!!! ???????????????? https://t.co/PFVm8qRMgV — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) May 4, 2019

- Naomi shared her new colorful hair tonight on Twitter. She thanked everyone who helped her pick the color.

Naomi is one of the women that will be part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on May 19. You can see her new hair color below: