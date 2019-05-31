- The above video is an exclusive extra from Creation and Destruction: Triple H's Road to WrestleMania. In the video, Triple H gives a gift to his fellow D-Generation X members because of their 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- Natalya shared a career highlight on social media today. She wrote that one of the highlights of her career was to be a part of the first NXT TakeOver, which was on May 29, 2014. During the first event, Natalya was defeated by Charlotte Flair in an NXT Women's Championship Match.

NXT TakeOver XXV will be taking place this weekend on June 1 at the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Below is her tweet:

One of the highlights of my career to be a part of the first @WWENXT #Takeover ?? https://t.co/XbkTRjZEkr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 31, 2019



- Charlotte shared a video of her first salsa lesson. She captioned the video, "My FIRST salsa lesson! (I was so nervous) thank you Paul."

Below is her video: