- This week's WWE RAW saw Cesaro debut a new theme song before picking up a singles win over Ricochet. Above is post-RAW video of Cesaro doing a new gimmick where he allows the WWE reporters to ask him just one question per day. Cathy Kelley asks Cesaro if he thinks the win backed up his previous words on Ricochet. He responded, "Yes. Yes it did." Cathy tried to ask him another question and he said, "One question a day," and then walked off.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 67 years old today. Also, today would have been Chris Benoit's 52nd birthday.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter after this week's RAW and fired a shot at Shane McMahon ahead of their match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Reigns wrote, "All the years you've spent around this business, these athletes, this life and you still haven't learned your lesson. I'll go anywhere in the world to prove what this means to me...punching you in the face is a plus. #WWESSD"

You can see Reigns' full tweet below: