- WWE posted this video of Ember Moon and The Revival eating insects and shooting arrows at the Bear Grylls Adventure theme park in Birmingham, England while on tour with WWE recently.

- WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Nina Samuels has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, which will also feature Jack Gallagher vs. Kassius Ohno. On a related note, Travis Banks has defeated Joseph Conners to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will crown a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion WALTER in two weeks. The match will feature Banks, Jordan Devlin, Joe Coffey and Dave Mastiff.

- Below is a first look at the new WWE Universe mobile game, which is being billed as the most authentic WWE mobile game there is. You can pre-register for the game at the link below until May 27: