- Above are the top 5 must-see moments from last night's episode of Impact. The group included: Glenn Gilbertti winning the Knockouts Battle Royal, Fulton makes a statement, Rosemary defeats Su Yung in a Demon Collar Match, Killer Kross breaks Eddie Edwards' kendo stick "Kenny," and Johnny Impact helps Elgin beat up Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

- Impact announced after Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie twice in non-title matches, she'll get a shot at the champion next week. Also, LAX will defend the Impact Tag Titles against The North. Below is the full lineup for next week.

* Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer

* LAX vs. The North (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bahh

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne (Impact Knockouts Championship)

- Last night a 10 Knockouts Battle Royal took place with the final two being Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan. Blanchard eliminated Hogan, thinking she won for a moment, but Glenn Gilbertti jumped in the ring from commentary to eliminate Blanchard and win the match.