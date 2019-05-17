It's been a couple of weeks since WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been involved in a good Twitter fight. That changed today when "The Man" took a shot at Nia Jax during a Twitter exchange with Lacey Evans.

Evans posted the video below of herself wrapping a mop in a Becky Lynch shirt and then cleaning a toilet. Becky replied, "Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB."

Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 17, 2019

That tweet didn't sit too well with Jax. Jax responded, "b---h, go back to tanking ratings and making your two "belts" completely irrelevant. While you're at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger"

b---h, go back to tanking ratings and making your two "belts" completely irrelevant. While you're at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger https://t.co/ZSsUCHgwkT — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) May 17, 2019

Jax underwent successful surgery in late April to repair both of her ACLs. It is not known when she will return.

Becky will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Evans this Sunday at Money In The Bank. She will also defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at the event. Make sure to check back here this Sunday for our live coverage of the event, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.