Nia Jax took to Twitter on Tuesday and told fans she's doing better than doctors had expected, just two weeks after undergoing ACL surgery.

"Awww you guys are amazing!! Thank you all for sending the beautiful messages. I am doing very well, better than doctors expected, these messages are just keeping me motivated to get back to the ring quicker! Im so grateful," Jax wrote in response to get well soon messages from her fansite.

Jax underwent successful surgery to repair both of her ACLs back on Thursday, April 25. She had been dealing with pain in both of her knees for more than a year. There's no word yet on when Jax will be back in action, but it was reported that she could be out for around 9 months.

