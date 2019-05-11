- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring when Seth Rollins goes off on his opponents in the ring. The video includes him taking down Triple H, Dolph Ziggler, Brock Lesnar, and others.

- Below is next week's new content on the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE's Most Infamous Lost Match featuring the 1986 match between Bret Hart and Tom Magee (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Saturday - WWE Chronicle: Ali (8 pm ET)

* Sunday - WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff (6 pm ET), WWE Money in the Bank (7 pm ET)

- As noted, Nikki Cross is now a member of the RAW roster and WWE put out a new video of her talking about the possibility of needing a change after her Main Event loss to Peyton Royce. On Twitter, Cross commented again about the need to possibility step out of the shadows.

"Time to grow," Cross wrote. "Oh little naughty one, always time to play, always time for some insanity, always time for chaos but there's time to do more. Show more. I'll always be Nikki. I want you all to see what's underneath, to do that...I might need to take steps out from the shadows."