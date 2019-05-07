The full details on this years Best of the Super Juniors have arrived. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the blocks and matches taking place for their annual round-robin tournament. The tournament is set to take place from May 13-June 5.

A Block:

* TAKA Michinoku

* Titan

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Marty Scurll

* Jonathan Gresham

* SHO

* Shingo Takagi

* Tiger Mask

* Taiji Ishimori

* Dragon Lee (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion)

B Block:

* Robbie Eagles

* Flip Gordon

* El Desperado

* Bandido

* El Phantasmo

* Will Ospreay

* BUSHI

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* YOH

* Rocky Romero

If Dragon Lee does not win the tournament, it is expected he will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against the winner at NJPW Dominion on June 9.

The matches scheduled to start off the tournament on May 13 are Tiger Mask v. Taka Michinoku, Titan v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Marty Scurll v. Jonathan Gresham, SHO v. Shingo Takagi and Dragon Lee v. Taiji Ishimori. They are expected to take place inside the Sendai Sunplaza Hall. The end of the tournament will be taking place at Sumo Hall.