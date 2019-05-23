Night eight of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors tournament has come and gone. Both A and B Blocks were in action once again, as Shingo Takagi defeated Dragon Lee in the main event.

* BOSJ A Block Match: Shingo Takagi def. Dragon Lee

* BOSJ B Block Match: Will Ospreay def. Bandido

* BOSJ A Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori

* BOSJ B Block Match: Ryusuke Taguchi def. Rocky Romero

* BOSJ A Block Match: SHO def. Marty Scurll

* BOSJ B Block Match: YOH def. DOUKI

* BOSJ A Block Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Tiger Mask

* BOSJ B Block Match: BUSHI def. Robbie Eagles

* BOSJ A Block Match: Titan def. Taka Michinoku

* BOSJ B Block Match: El Phantasmo def. Ren Narita

Night nine of the BOSJ continues tomorrow, Mat 24 inside Korakuen Hall. Both A and B Blocks will be in action once again.

Rocky Romero faces El Phantasmo in the main event. Other matches on the card include Dragon Lee v. Titan, YOH v. Bushi, Jonathan Gresham v. Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi v. Bandido, Shingo Takagi v. Taka Michinoku, Robbie Eagles v. DOUKI, Marty Scurll v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Will Opsreay v. Ren Narita and Tiger Mask v. Sho.