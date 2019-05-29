Night eleven of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finished up earlier today with Dragon Lee defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the main event. As noted, TAKA Michinoku is out of the tournament with a foot injury, so any of his opponents for the remainder of the tournament get an automatic two points due to medical forfeit.

Below are the results for A Block

* Marty Scurll defeated TAKA Michinoku via medical forfeit

* SHO defeated Titan

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask

* Shingo defeated Jonathon Gresham

* Dragon Lee defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (16 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)

* Dragon Lee (12 pts)

* Marty Scurll (10 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)

* SHO (8 pts)

* Tiger Mask (6 pts)

* Titan (4 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

B Block

* El Phantasmo (10 pts) - Holds tiebreaker over Eagles, Ospreay

* Robbie Eagles (10 pts) - Holds tiebreaker over Ospreay, Taguchi

* Will Opspreay (10 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (10 pts)

* BUSHI (8 pts)

* YOH (8 pts)

* Bandido (6 pts)

* Rocky Romero (6 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 points)

The next show is tomorrow, here are the scheduled B Block matches.

* YOH vs. Ren Narita

* Bandido vs. Robbie Eagles

* Rocky Romero vs. BUSHI

* Will Ospreay vs. DOUKI

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Phantasmo