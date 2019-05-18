NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on earlier today, featuring A block. In the main event, Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* DOUKI and Taichi defeated Bandido and Yota Tsuji
* El Phantasmo and Gedo defeated Robbie Eagles and Jado
* Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and Ren Narita defeated YOH, Rocky Romero and Shota Umino
* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare
A Block Matches
* SHO defeated TAKA Michinoku
* Marty Scurll defeated Tiger Mask
* Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan
* Dragon Lee defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)
* Taiji Ishimori (6 pts)
* Tiger Mask (4 pts)
* Marty Scurll (4 pts)
* Dragon Lee (2 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)
* Titan (2 pts)
* SHO (2 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)
B Block
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* El Phantasmo (4 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (4 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)
* YOH (2 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* BUSHI (0 pts)
* Bandido (0 pts)
* Rocky Romero (0 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 pts)
The next NJPW BOTSJ event will take place tomorrow featuring B Block, below are the scheduled matches.
* Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita
* Bandido vs. DOUKI
* El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles
* Will Osprey vs. YOH
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI