NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on earlier today, featuring A block. In the main event, Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* DOUKI and Taichi defeated Bandido and Yota Tsuji

* El Phantasmo and Gedo defeated Robbie Eagles and Jado

* Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and Ren Narita defeated YOH, Rocky Romero and Shota Umino

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare

A Block Matches

* SHO defeated TAKA Michinoku

* Marty Scurll defeated Tiger Mask

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan

* Dragon Lee defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Shingo Takagi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (6 pts)

* Tiger Mask (4 pts)

* Marty Scurll (4 pts)

* Dragon Lee (2 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)

* Titan (2 pts)

* SHO (2 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)

B Block

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* El Phantasmo (4 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (4 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)

* YOH (2 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* BUSHI (0 pts)

* Bandido (0 pts)

* Rocky Romero (0 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 pts)

The next NJPW BOTSJ event will take place tomorrow featuring B Block, below are the scheduled matches.

* Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

* Bandido vs. DOUKI

* El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles

* Will Osprey vs. YOH

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI