Night four finished up NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament featuring B block. In the main event, Ryusuke Taguchi defeated DOUKI in the main event, below are the full results

Best of the Super Juniors Matches

* Robbie Eagles defeated Ren Narita

* YOH defeated Bandido

* El Phantasmo defeated BUSHI

* Will Ospreay defeated Rocky Romero

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated DOUKI

Non-tournament matches

* Gedo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Yuya Uemura and Titan

* Brody King and Marty Scurll defeated Yota Tsuji and Tiger Mask

* Toa Henare, SHO, and Jonathan Gresham defeated Shota Umino, Juice Robinson, and Dragon Lee

* Tetsuya Naito and Shinga Takagi defeated TAKA Michinoku and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (4 pts)

* Tiger Mask (4 pts)

* Dragon Lee (2 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)

* Marty Scurll (2 pts)

* Titan (2 pts)

* SHO (0 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)

B Block

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* El Phantasmo (4 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (4 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)

* YOH (2 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* BUSHI (0 pts)

* Bandido (0 pts)

* Rocky Romero (0 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 pts)

The next event will take place on Saturday featuring A Block, below are the scheduled matches.

* SHO vs. TAKA Michinoku

* Tiger Mask vs. Marty Scurll

* Titan vs. Taiji Ishomori

* Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Shingo Takagi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru