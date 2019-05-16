Night four finished up NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament featuring B block. In the main event, Ryusuke Taguchi defeated DOUKI in the main event, below are the full results
Best of the Super Juniors Matches
* Robbie Eagles defeated Ren Narita
* YOH defeated Bandido
* El Phantasmo defeated BUSHI
* Will Ospreay defeated Rocky Romero
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated DOUKI
Non-tournament matches
* Gedo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Yuya Uemura and Titan
* Brody King and Marty Scurll defeated Yota Tsuji and Tiger Mask
* Toa Henare, SHO, and Jonathan Gresham defeated Shota Umino, Juice Robinson, and Dragon Lee
* Tetsuya Naito and Shinga Takagi defeated TAKA Michinoku and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.26 Night4' (May 16th) is now available on #NJPWWorld!!— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 16, 2019
Don't miss this amazing night of action on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njbosj @taguchiryusuke vs. @DoukiPerros pic.twitter.com/5wt0pY4LD8
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Taiji Ishimori (4 pts)
* Tiger Mask (4 pts)
* Dragon Lee (2 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)
* Marty Scurll (2 pts)
* Titan (2 pts)
* SHO (0 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)
B Block
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* El Phantasmo (4 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (4 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)
* YOH (2 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* BUSHI (0 pts)
* Bandido (0 pts)
* Rocky Romero (0 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 pts)
The next event will take place on Saturday featuring A Block, below are the scheduled matches.
* SHO vs. TAKA Michinoku
* Tiger Mask vs. Marty Scurll
* Titan vs. Taiji Ishomori
* Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Shingo Takagi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru