Night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors tournament has come and gone. The A Block was in action, as Taiji Ishimori defeated the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee in the main event. Other moments during the start of the tournament include Shingo Takagi defeating SHO, Marty Scurll defeating Jonathan Gresham, Titan defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Tiger Mask defeating Taka Michinoku.

Here are the full results from the show:

* BOSJ A Block Match: Taiji Ishimori def. Dragon Lee

* BOSJ A Block Match: Shingo Takagi def. SHO

* BOSJ A Block Match: Marty Scurll def. Jonathan Gresham

* BOSJ A Block Match: Titan def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* BOSJ A Block Match: Tiger Mask defeating Taka Michinoku

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI def. Will Ospreay and Toa Henare (Naito pinned Henare following a Destino.)

* Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi def. YOH, and Shota Umino (Juice tapped out Umino.)

* El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles and Jado def. Bandido, Rocky Romero and Yuya Uemura (Eagles pinned Uemura following a Backpack Stunner.)

* Taichi and DOUKI def. Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji (Douki pinned Narita following a Dragon Suplex.)

Night two of the BOSJ continues tomorrow, May 14 inside Sendai Sunplaza Hall. Block B will be in action.

The main event will feature Ryusuke Taguchi v. YOH. Other B Block matches include Will Ospreay v. BUSHI, Bandido v. El Phantasmo, Rocky Romero v. Robbie Eagles and Ren Narita v. DOUKI.