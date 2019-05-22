Night seven of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors tournament has come and gone. Both A and B Blocks were in action, as El Phantasmo defeated Will Ospreay in the main event.

Here are the results from the show:

* BOSJ B Block Match: El Phantasmo def. Will Ospreay

* BOSJ A Block Match: Shingo Takagi def. Marty Scurll

* BOSJ B Block Match: Robbie Eagles def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* BOSJ A Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. SHO

* BOSJ B Block Match: BUSHI def. DOUKI

* BOSJ A Block Match: Dragon Lee def. Tiger Mask

* BOSJ B Block Match: YOH def. Rocky Romero

* BOSJ A Block Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Titan

* BOSJ B Block Match: Bandido def. Ren Narita

* BOSJ A Block Match: Taiji Ishimori def. Taka Michinoku

Night four of the BOSJ continues tomorrow, May 23 inside Korakuen Hall. Both Blocks A and B will be in action once again.

The main event will feature Dragon Lee v. Shingo Takagi. Other matches include Will Ospreay v. Bandido, Taiji Ishimori v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ryusuke Taguchi v. Rocky Romero, SHO v. Marty Scurll, YOH v. DOUKI, Tiger Mask v. Jonathan Gresham, BUSHI v. Robbie Eagles, Titan v. Taka Michinoku and Ren Narita v. El Phantasmo.