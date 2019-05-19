NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on earlier today, featuring B block. In the main event, Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Jonathan Gresham, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura defeated SHO, Titan and Yota Tsuji
* Juice Robinson and Tiger Mask defeated Dragon Lee and Toa Henare
* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taka Michinoku defeated Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and Jado
* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Marty Scurll and Brody King
B Block Matches
* Rocky Romero defeated Ren Narita
* Bandido defeated DOUKI
* El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles
* Will Ospreay defeated YOH
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI
.@bandidowrestler 'Tope Con Giro'— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 19, 2019
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njbosj #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/NiSKEWEudm
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)
* Taiji Ishimori (6 pts)
* Tiger Mask (4 pts)
* Marty Scurll (4 pts)
* Dragon Lee (4 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)
* Titan (2 pts)
* SHO (2 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)
B Block
* Will Ospreay (6 pts)
* El Phantasmo (6 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (6 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)
* YOH (2 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* Bandido (2 pts)
* Rocky Romero (2 pts)
* BUSHI (0 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 pts)
The next NJPW BOTSJ event will take place Wednesday featuring both A and B Block, below are the scheduled matches.
* Taiji Ishimori vs. TAKA Machinoku
* Bandido vs. Ren Narita
* Titan vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Rocky Romero vs. YOH
* Tiger Mask vs. Dragon Lee
* BUSHI vs. DOUKI
* SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
* Marty Scurll vs. Shingo Takagi
* Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo