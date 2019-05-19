NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on earlier today, featuring B block. In the main event, Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jonathan Gresham, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura defeated SHO, Titan and Yota Tsuji

* Juice Robinson and Tiger Mask defeated Dragon Lee and Toa Henare

* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taka Michinoku defeated Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and Jado

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Marty Scurll and Brody King

B Block Matches

* Rocky Romero defeated Ren Narita

* Bandido defeated DOUKI

* El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles

* Will Ospreay defeated YOH

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (6 pts)

* Tiger Mask (4 pts)

* Marty Scurll (4 pts)

* Dragon Lee (4 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (2 pts)

* Titan (2 pts)

* SHO (2 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 pts)

B Block

* Will Ospreay (6 pts)

* El Phantasmo (6 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (6 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (4 pts)

* YOH (2 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Bandido (2 pts)

* Rocky Romero (2 pts)

* BUSHI (0 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 pts)

The next NJPW BOTSJ event will take place Wednesday featuring both A and B Block, below are the scheduled matches.

* Taiji Ishimori vs. TAKA Machinoku

* Bandido vs. Ren Narita

* Titan vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Rocky Romero vs. YOH

* Tiger Mask vs. Dragon Lee

* BUSHI vs. DOUKI

* SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles

* Marty Scurll vs. Shingo Takagi

* Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo