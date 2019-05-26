Night ten of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament finished up earlier today with Taiji Ishimori defeating SHO in the main event. TAKA Michinoku had to forfeit his match due to a leg injury.

* Dragon Lee defeated TAKA Michinoku via injury forfeit

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Ren Narita

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Rocky Romero defeated DOUKI

* Marty Scurll defeated Titan

* BUSHI defeated Bandido

* Shingo defeated Tiger Mask

* YOH defeated El Phantasmo

* Robbie Eagles defeated Will Ospreay

* Taiji Ishimori defeated SHO

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (14 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (12 pts)

* Dragon Lee (10 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)

* Marty Scurll (8 pts)

* SHO (6 pts)

* Tiger Mask (4 pts)

* Titan (4 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

B Block

* El Phantasmo (10 pts) - Holds tiebreaker over Eagles, Ospreay

* Robbie Eagles (10 pts) - Holds tiebreaker over Ospreay, Taguchi

* Will Opspreay (10 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (10 pts)

* BUSHI (8 pts)

* YOH (8 pts)

* Bandido (6 pts)

* Rocky Romero (6 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 points)

The next show is on Wednesday, May 29, here are the scheduled A Block matches.

* Marty Scurll vs. TAKA Michinoku

* SHO vs. Titan

* Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Shingo Takagi

* Dragon Lee vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru