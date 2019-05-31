Night thirteen of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finished up earlier today with Shingo Takagi defeating Taiji Ishimori in the main event.

Below are the results for A Block:

* Shingo Takagi def. Taiji Ishimori

* Dragon Lee def. Marty Scurll

* SHO def. Jonathan Gresham

* Titan def. Tiger Mask

Other results from night thirteen:

* BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito def. Ren Narita and Toa Henare

- Naito pinned Henare following a Destino

* Taichi and DOUKI def. El Phantasmo and Gedo

- Taichi pinned Gedo following an Emperor's Cross

* Juice Robinson and YOH def. Jado and Robbie Eagles

- Juice pinned Jado following a Pulp Friction

* Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, Bandido and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay

- Umino pinned Uemura following a Fisherman Suplex

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (18 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)

* Dragon Lee (14 pts)

* Marty Scurll (10 pts)

* SHO (10 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)

* Tiger Mask (6 pts)

* Titan (6 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

B Block

* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)

* Will Opspreay (12 pts)

* El Phantasmo (10 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)

* BUSHI (10 pts)

* YOH (10 pts)

* Bandido (8 pts)

* Rocky Romero (6 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 points)

The next night of the BOSJ is Monday, June 3 inside ZIP Arena Okayama. Here are the scheduled Block B matches:

* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Will Ospreay

* El Phantasmo v. DOUKI

* YOH v. Robbie Eagles

* Rocky Romero v. Bandido

* Ren Narita v. BUSHI