Night thirteen of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finished up earlier today with Shingo Takagi defeating Taiji Ishimori in the main event.
Below are the results for A Block:
* Shingo Takagi def. Taiji Ishimori
* Dragon Lee def. Marty Scurll
* SHO def. Jonathan Gresham
* Titan def. Tiger Mask
Other results from night thirteen:
* BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito def. Ren Narita and Toa Henare
- Naito pinned Henare following a Destino
* Taichi and DOUKI def. El Phantasmo and Gedo
- Taichi pinned Gedo following an Emperor's Cross
* Juice Robinson and YOH def. Jado and Robbie Eagles
- Juice pinned Jado following a Pulp Friction
* Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, Bandido and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay
- Umino pinned Uemura following a Fisherman Suplex
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (18 pts)
* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)
* Dragon Lee (14 pts)
* Marty Scurll (10 pts)
* SHO (10 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)
* Tiger Mask (6 pts)
* Titan (6 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
B Block
* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)
* Will Opspreay (12 pts)
* El Phantasmo (10 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)
* BUSHI (10 pts)
* YOH (10 pts)
* Bandido (8 pts)
* Rocky Romero (6 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 points)
The next night of the BOSJ is Monday, June 3 inside ZIP Arena Okayama. Here are the scheduled Block B matches:
* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Will Ospreay
* El Phantasmo v. DOUKI
* YOH v. Robbie Eagles
* Rocky Romero v. Bandido
* Ren Narita v. BUSHI