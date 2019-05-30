Night twelve of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finished up earlier today with Ryusuke Taguchi defeating El Phantasmo in the main event.
Below are the results for B Block:
* Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Phantasmo
* Will Ospreay de. DOUKI
* BUSHI def. Rocky Romero
* Bandido def. Robbie Eagles
* YOH def. Ren Narita
Other results from night twelve:
* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi def. Gedo and Taiji Ishimori
- Taito pinned Gedo via rollup
* Juice Robinson and Dragon Lee def. Brody King and Marty Scurll
- Juice pinned Brody King following a Pulp Friction
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi def. Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii
- Kanemaru pinned Umino following a Deep Impact
* Toa Henare, Jonathan Gresham and Titan def. Yota Tsuji, SHO and Tiger Mask
- Henare pinned Tsuji following a Toa Bottom
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (16 pts)
* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)
* Dragon Lee (12 pts)
* Marty Scurll (10 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)
* SHO (8 pts)
* Tiger Mask (6 pts)
* Titan (4 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
B Block
* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)
* Will Opspreay (12 pts)
* El Phantasmo (10 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)
* BUSHI (10 pts)
* YOH (10 pts)
* Bandido (8 pts)
* Rocky Romero (6 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 points)
The next night of the BOSJ is tomorrow, May 31st inside Item Ehime. Here are the scheduled Block A matches:
* Shingo Takagi v. Taiji Ishimori
* Dragon Lee v. Marty Scurll
* SHO v. Jonathan Gresham
* Tiger Mask v. Titan