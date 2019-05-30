Night twelve of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finished up earlier today with Ryusuke Taguchi defeating El Phantasmo in the main event.

Below are the results for B Block:

* Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Phantasmo

* Will Ospreay de. DOUKI

* BUSHI def. Rocky Romero

* Bandido def. Robbie Eagles

* YOH def. Ren Narita

Other results from night twelve:

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi def. Gedo and Taiji Ishimori

- Taito pinned Gedo via rollup

* Juice Robinson and Dragon Lee def. Brody King and Marty Scurll

- Juice pinned Brody King following a Pulp Friction

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi def. Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii

- Kanemaru pinned Umino following a Deep Impact

* Toa Henare, Jonathan Gresham and Titan def. Yota Tsuji, SHO and Tiger Mask

- Henare pinned Tsuji following a Toa Bottom

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (16 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)

* Dragon Lee (12 pts)

* Marty Scurll (10 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)

* SHO (8 pts)

* Tiger Mask (6 pts)

* Titan (4 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

B Block

* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)

* Will Opspreay (12 pts)

* El Phantasmo (10 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)

* BUSHI (10 pts)

* YOH (10 pts)

* Bandido (8 pts)

* Rocky Romero (6 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 points)

The next night of the BOSJ is tomorrow, May 31st inside Item Ehime. Here are the scheduled Block A matches:

* Shingo Takagi v. Taiji Ishimori

* Dragon Lee v. Marty Scurll

* SHO v. Jonathan Gresham

* Tiger Mask v. Titan

