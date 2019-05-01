Another night of the road to Wrestling Dontaku tour has ended for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The main event featured Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeating Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO and YOH in an elimination tag team bout.

Below are the full results:

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO and YOH - elimination match

- EVIL eliminated Ishii

- Ibushi eliminated EVIL

- Ibushi eliminated himself and Naito after both falling off the apron to the outside

- BUSHI def. YOH

- SHO eliminated BUSHI

- Okada eliminated Takagi

- SANADA eliminated Okada

- SANADA eliminated SHO, becoming the sole survivor

* Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo def. Hirooki Goto, Dragon Lee, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay - elimination match

- Ishimori and Lee were both eliminated after being counted out

- Ospreay eliminated Hikuleo

- Fale eliminated Ospreay

- Nicholls eliminated Fale

- Owens eliminated Nicholls

- Juice eliminated Owens

- Jay White eliminated Juice, becoming the sole survivor

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Jeff Cobb and YOSHI-HASHI def. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Taka Michinoku after Cobb pinned Michinoku

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Tomoaki Honma def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Jado after Makabe pinned Jado

* Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Tiger Mask, Shota Umino and Ren Narita def. Toa Henare, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

The Road to Dontaku tour continues on Friday, May 3 inside the Fukuoma Convention Center. The scheduled co-main event is Jeff Cobb v. Taichi for the NEVER Openweight Championship while the main event is Dragon Lee v. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.



