After weeks of events leading up to it, Wrestling Dontaku is finally here. Night one has come and gone for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The co-main event featured a title change, as Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Cobb won the title from Will Ospreay at the G1 Supercard last month. The main event featured Dragon Lee defeating Taiji Ishimori to retain his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Below are the full results:

* Dragon Lee (c) def. Taiji Ishimori - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Taichi def. Jeff Cobb (c) - NEVER Openweight Championship

* EVIL and SANADA def. Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii

- EVIL had Ishii in a submission and the referee called for the stoppage

* Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto and Mikey Nicholls def. Jay White, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

- Juice pinned Owens following a Pulp Friction

* Kota Ibushi, SHO and YOH def. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

- Ibushi pinned BUSHI following a Kamigoye

* Will Ospreay, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Hikuleo

- Ospreay pined Hikuleo following an Oscutter

* Minoru Suzuki, Taka Michinoku, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask and YOSHI-HASHI

- Taka Michinoku pinned Tiger Mask following a Michinoku Driver

* Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino and Ren Narita def. Toa Henare, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

- Narita pinned Uemura following a bridging belly-to-belly suplex

After Dragon Lee's bout, he cut a promo telling Hiromu Takahashi that the title is waiting for him once he returns from his injury.

Wrestling Dontaku continues on Saturday, May 4 with night two. This will be taking place inside the Fukuoka Convention Center. The main event will feature Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA.